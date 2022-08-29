GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Camp Graves held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday in Graves County, Kentucky.
The project near Water Valley, Kentucky, aims to find housing for Graves County residents displaced by the EF4 tornado that struck the community on Dec. 10, 2021. Organizers say the project also helps families fill their educational and employment needs.
Camp Graves director and Chairman Micah Seavers gathered with volunteers and representatives from local churches and organizations that have helped create Camp Graves on Saturday for the ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a picnic and dinner.
Also during the event, a family received the keys to their new home, Darlene Easterwood with Camp Graves says.
For more information about Cape Graves, visit facebook.com/Campgravesky.