WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, organizations continue to help tornado survivors.
Camp Graves is providing disaster relief. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10, 2021, storm.
Micah Seavers, the president and director of Camp Graves, says it goes back to an old promise.
"Everybody wants to be helpful," Seavers says. "People want to help folks, and we were able to purchase this property years ago. I made a promise to the lady we purchased it from that I would do something good with it. That's all she wanted me to do. Just, 'Micah, do something good with it.'"
On the plot of land, there are tiny homes and campers. There are also container homes, which Seavers says are great for smaller family units.
"The thing with those is we're going to be able to do, like, an elderly person or a single man or a single woman, which those seem to be falling through the cracks a little bit, and so we're going to be able to help those groups, and then we've got future plans for them when we're done with them here," said Seavers.
He says it's about utilizing the resources to assist.
"This is something that we continue to help our county. We help neighboring counties. We can help Tennessee, you know. It's right up the road with different programs, different things," Seavers says.
Seavers says it's not just about the here and now.
It's about impacting people in the distant future.
"That means our community is gaining. That means our neighbors are gaining," Seavers says. "That means our kids are gaining. Future generations are gaining."
He says it's the least he can do with the property, and he will continue to help those who need it.
Camp Graves received a grant from United Way for $250,000.
Seavers says there are no administrative fees, and no one from the board received any money.