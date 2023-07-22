GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Camp Graves hosted a job fair with flood assistance resources to help those who were impacted by the recent storms.
A job fair with added resources—
Debbie Travis came to Graves County High School to find out what other assistance she could get after her home was damaged in the flood.
"Wednesday morning we watched water come into my house. It got up to my knees inside my house. In one area of my house it was up to my waist. So, I'm gonna have mold, and the floors gotta come up, drywalls gotta come out— she can't she can't be in there so I've gotta find some place to stay," said Travis.
Organizations and companies came together to show their support for those who had been through the storms and could use a helping hand.
One of those, the Mayfield Long Term Recovery Group, is raising funds to assist flood victims.
"Working one on one with them through their recovery. We have case managers that walk through that recovery with them and help them with every aspect," said Denise Thompson, the Communications Coordinator for Mayfield Long Term Recovery Group.
They also plan to offer resources that some may not think about such as mental health support.
Micah Seavers, director of Camp Graves, said the goal is to help everyone.
"Our whole organization is not just about housing people and things like that. It's about growth. It's about helping people do better in life, do better with their finances, do better with their jobs a little bit of everything," said Seavers.
Some of those resources will be helping Debbie and her granddaughter have a safe place to stay until her home is repaired.
"Just knowing that you're gonna have a roof over your head for a night that's not moldy and mildewed- it's very comforting just to know that at least for a night you got a place to put your head," said Travis.
The Mayfield Long Term Recovery Group said funds collected for the Mayfield tornado damage will not be able to help with the flooding damage. They will be accepting separate donations to be able to provide assistance for those who need it.