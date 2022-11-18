Camp Noah, a day camp aiming to bring hope and healing to children living in tornado-impacted areas, is seeking partners to host a week-long camp in Kentucky and Tennessee communities hit by the December 2021 tornadoes.
For children, the emotional impact of disasters last long after cleanup has ended and rebuilding has begun. Many experience sleep disturbances and unusual aggression and exhibit regressive behaviors, such as thumb sucking and bedwetting, according to a release from the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.
They may have lost their homes, their own personal treasures, a daily routine and friends and family members who may have moved to another community. Even if a child did not experience the loss of their home or family members, they may still experience long-lasting effects of the tornadoes.
With a grant from the American Red Cross, children living in impacted communities can attend these events filled with music, games and fun.
These activities enable children to process their feelings and fears, develop resiliency and coping skills, make new friends and receive support from caring adults, according to the release.
With a curriculum developed specifically to help children recover from a disaster, Camp Noah invites children to share their stories and develop important resiliency skills, such as self-esteem, problem solving, stress management and preparedness for their future.
Camp Noah, a program of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, started in 1997 after the Red River Valley flood in the Midwest. Since then, this unique camp has served more than 16,000 children and their families across the country and internationally who have experienced major natural disasters, including floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires and human-caused disasters.
Camp Noah serves children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Day camp activities include skits, music, outdoor recreation, puppets and crafts.
“This is a great opportunity for kids in our area to meet new friends, have fun and tell their own disaster story,” said Grace Alworth, Camp Noah program manager for Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. “There are many personal ‘storms’ we all face in life. Our goal is to give kids special support and teach them skills they can use to face challenges now and in the future with confidence and hope.”
The grant will be used to serve 450 children through 10 Camp Noah events by August 2023.
Partners include local congregations and organizations that serve children. If your organization can help children by serving as a host partner, contact Alworth at grace.alworth@lssmn.org.
For more information about Camp Noah, visit campnoah.org.