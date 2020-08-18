McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Jennifer Campbell has pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in a high-profile animal abuse case in McCracken County.
Campbell was sentenced to one year in jail, this after a plea deal was offered but not accepted by Judge Todd Jones.
Sheriff's Deputies say dozens of chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions late last year in the county.
Campbell also entered a guilty plea for failure to appear in court, which is another 12-month sentence, but she will be allowed to serve them concurrently. She will also get credit for the time served and she's been in jail since early January.
Jennifer Campbell, 42, and her father, 66-year-old Harold Campbell, are both charged with 43 counts of second degree animal cruelty in October 2019.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Jennifer was already an inmate at the McCracken County Jail, because she was accused of shoplifting. Investigators learned that Jennifer had animals that had not been cared for since she became incarcerated, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says investigators found 43 Chihuahuas, three of which were dead. The home was in "extremely poor condition," the sheriff's office added.
Animal Control then took the Chihuahuas to the McCracken County Humane Society, where staff worked several hours to administer shots, remove fleas and feed the dogs.
Campbell's father Harold Campbell is expected in court on similar charges on Aug. 25.