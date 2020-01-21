MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Jennifer Campbell and her father, Harold Campbell, appeared in McCracken County court Tuesday morning.
They are each charged with 51 counts of cruelty to animals after dozens of Chihuahuas were rescued from their McCracken County home.
Most of the dogs have since found their forever homes.
The Campbells are also charged with contempt of court for missing two appearances. They say it was because they were hospitalized.
The cases are continued until February 11, partly so defense attorneys can verify whether the hospitalization claim is true.
