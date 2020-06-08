LANDS BETWEEN THE LAKES — Land Between the Lakes posted on their Facebook page several campgrounds and stations will be reopening this week.
Hillman Ferry, Energy Lake, Turkey Bay, Wranglers and Piney Campgrounds will be reopening on Tuesday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
Woodlands Nature Station, Golden Pond Planetarium and Homeplace 1850s Working Farm will be reopening Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m.
LBL says visitors are encouraged to look at maps, brochures, and other information from the official Land Between the Lakes website before you visit.
LBL asks visitors focus on recreating safely and review current current recommendations from the CDC along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.