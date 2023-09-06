FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is now accepting entries for their 2023 Adopt-A-Highway art contest for Kentucky School Students. This year’s theme is "Can it, Kentucky" to increase environmental awareness among children.
KYTC says they want the contest to be a fun way to educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment.
The contest will be split into four age groups 5-8, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-18. The first place winner in each age group will get a $100 gift card, while second and third place winners will get a $50 gift card. All of the winning artwork will be displayed at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.
Artworks will be evaluated based on originality, creativity, artistic ability, and the level of outreach the artwork demonstrates.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray says “The art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of our youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind: Can it, Kentucky!” Last year, nearly 300 students across Kentucky entered the contest.
Entries must be postmarked by October 20, and any students enrolled in Kentucky public, private, or home schooling may enter.
To learn more about the contest or to submit an entry click here.