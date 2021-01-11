PADUCAH — Many of the people identified in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol building are first being apprehended by local law enforcement. They're then held in local jails, and later charged by federal authorities.
The FBI's Louisville field office said it can't comment about local law enforcement agencies being directed or coordinating with the FBI to track down people involved in the riot. Local 6 spoke with some members of law enforcement locally. They said they haven't been contacted by the FBI.
The FBI's legal authorities enable it to investigate federal crimes and threats to national security, as well as to gather intelligence and assist other law enforcement agencies. The FBI does not supersede the jurisdictions of local and state law enforcement agencies. Instead, the agencies pool resources to help one another.
For example, if you identify someone from the list of suspects whom the FBI say were actively instigating violence, federal authorities can coordinate with local law enforcement to arrest them.
Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is not currently aware of anyone in Kentucky who went to the U.S. Capitol and participated in the riots.
"A lot of this will fall under the jurisdiction of our federal officials, but we'll continue to keep a watchful eye on it," Kentucky Attorney General Cameron said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said what happened in Washington D.C. is spilling over into Kentucky.
"Saturday, self-proclaimed militia groups gathered at this capitol just three days after the domestic terror attack on the U.S. Capitol," he said during a briefing Monday. "They were clear in what they thought and belief, taking a moment of silence for one of the domestic terrorist who broke into the U.S. Capitol building who died that day, and even took a lap in her honor around our Capitol. That's right. Honoring someone that attacked out country."
Prosecutors have already charged people from Illinois and Tennessee with federal crimes stemming from the riot.
