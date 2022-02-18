OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Top Canadian Ministers say the protesters must leave and should not be allowed to "usurp the authority of democratically elected governments."
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said: "These illegal blockades and occupations cannot be allowed to usurp the authority of democratically elected governments. They cannot be allowed to threaten peace, order and good government, and they will not be allowed to do so. These illegal blockades and occupations will end, and they will end for good."
Canadian government officials during a virtual news conference Friday say the progress made to clear border blockaders is not set in stone, but efforts to set up new blockades have been thwarted by law enforcement.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said "for anyone who continues to remain as part of the illegal blockade. We have a very simple and straightforward message — leave, leave now."
In Ottawa, Mendicino says police officers from as far away as Vancouver have joined the operation to clear protests and arrests are being made.
By Friday evening, police in Canada say they've arrested at least 100 people as they worked to clear out semitrailers, campers an other vehicles of demonstrators who have paralyzed Ottawa for three weeks in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
Hundreds of police moved into the capital's downtown Friday morning and began taking protesters into custody and towing away big rigs blocking the streets. Many truckers left on their own.
The protesters in Ottawa are part of a movement that has staged blockades along the U.S. border and caused economic harm to both countries.
With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests get out of hand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada's Emergencies Act.
That gave law enforcement extraordinary authority to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.
Freeland says the country will need time to heal after the occupation of downtown Ottawa is cleared and the Emergencies Act is lifted.