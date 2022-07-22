MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Arts Center is putting on a production of "Macbeth" in Calvert City's Memorial Park later this month for the county's first Shakespeare in the Park event.
In a news release about the production, the city says all performers will be high school, college and adult residents of Marshall County, plus one person from Graves County.
The city says the production came about because Marshall County Arts Center Executive Director Ruth Morris and several volunteers were familiar with Shakespeare in the Park programs offered in other Kentucky cities and elsewhere. Marshall County resident Eryn Pritchett is directing the production. The city says Pritchett has a master's of art degree in classics with an emphasis on ancient theater from Notre Dame and is currently earning a Ph.D. in history at Murray State University.
The performances of Shakespeare's shortest tragedy will be held starting at 6 p.m. on July 23 and 24 at the amphitheater at Memorial Park. The free event is open the public.
The city advises audience members to arrive at least 20 minutes before the play begins. For more information about the Marshall County Arts Commission, visit marshallcountyarts.com.