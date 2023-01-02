Two firefighter organizations are teaming up to educate firefighters about preventing and surviving occupational cancer.
According to a release from the International Association of Fire Fighters, cancer has surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death among firefighters.
In fact, they say over 74% of line-of-duty deaths added to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor are attributed to cancer each year.
That's why they have dedicated January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
IAFF General President Edward Kelly says “We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service."
Firefighter Cancer Support Network CEO Bryan Frieders says the science around fire fighter exposures is "constantly changing," but with continued research, "We learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer.”
Together, the groups say they are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep firefighters healthy — on and off the job.
The IAFF has provided a month's worth of educational resources on their website for free, including factsheets, podcasts, survivor stories, training briefs, and more.
By the end of the month, the IAFF says anyone taking this training will have the knowledge and resources to:
- Understand how firefighters are exposed to carcinogens
- Understand what happens when someone is exposed
- Understand how to prevent exposures
- Make culture changes in their fire department
- Assist those who are diagnosed with cancer.
Click here or here to access the educational materials provided for Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.