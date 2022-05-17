LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Businessman Craig Greenberg won the Democratic primary for mayor of Kentucky’s largest city, months after surviving a shooting attempt at his campaign office.
Greenberg beat out a crowded field of eight candidates for Louisville mayor and will be buoyed in November by the Democrats’ heavy numerical advantage over Republicans in the city. His opponent will be Bill Dieruf, mayor of the Louisville suburb of Jeffersontown, who secured the Republican nomination.
Greenberg pledged to improve public safety and restore transparency and confidence in government in the aftermath of protests for racial justice that rocked Louisville and the nation earlier this decade.
“I’m just really excited about the future, about the general election campaign, and hopefully beyond,” Greenberg said after a victory speech at an election night watch party. “My number one priority is making Louisville safer. I want to bring the entire city together to address the big challenges we’re facing.” Greenberg wore an orange ribbon on his lapel, a symbol commonly used to promote awareness for victims of gun violence.
Current Mayor Greg Fischer is ending his third four-year term.