CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence continues to be at the forefront of focus in Carbondale, Illinois and addressing the issue is vital for the community.
It's one that seven candidates for the city council take seriously.
Candidate and business owner Joshua Dalton Liechty knows about it all too well.
"I live towards the center of town," said Liechty. "You know, it's very common to hear gun shots, to hear about shootings. Our police department has gotten I feel like more transparent about activity via their social media."
Nancy Maxwell heads Carbondale United, a gun violence prevention program.
She says as a candidate, she would use her knowledge as an advocate.
"We just had a meeting with SIH," said Maxwell. "They would call us, which is why I got two phones. They would call us if they get a gun violence victim so we come in and help assess the situation, try to keep retribution from occurring and just help the grieving family."
Incumbent Tom Grant says there are several ways the city council has already taken steps toward combating gun violence in the community.
"Not only outfitting all of our police officers with body cameras, we've been putting up some surveillance cameras in downtown and hotspots to help not just diminish crime but also be able to identify and prosecute the perpetrators," said Grant.
Incumbent Adam Loos has several strategies to approach gun violence.
"Violence interruption would be one tactic. But any kind of effort to persuade people to give up a life of violence and to seek other ways to resolve their conflicts."
Justin Zurlinden says the issue needs to be addressed, starting with providing safe programs for kids.
"We need to be starting at the beginning and starting with organizations like Boys and Girls Club and I Can Read who are helping kids becoming good kids because good kids become good adults so if we can reach them early on and make sure that their needs are being met both physically and socially, that would change everything," said Zurlinden.
And for Clare Killman, she says maintaining personal connections with those in the community is a practical step toward alleviating the issue.
"I think we have an opportunity to really revitalize what it means to interact with one another, keep our eyes on our streets through organic social interaction, "said Killman.
Incumbent Lee Fronabarger says it's a team efforts that people in Carbondale have to participate in.
"A lot of times people witness crimes but they're afraid to speak up," said Fronabarger. "And here in Jackson County, we have a Jackson County crime stoppers, there's anonymous ways to report crimes in the community. So if you see something, say something."
With the election approaching, these candidates will need to be proactive to keep their city safe.
The election is April 4th.
Three seats for city council will be selected.
The Mayor will also be picked on that day.