NASHVILLE, TN — Thursday night, in their last chance before Election Day, President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden made their case to Americans.
One topic taking center stage: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The candidates both laid out their plans to combat the pandemic.
Trump claimed he's done a good job with pandemic and said the world needs to live with it.
"I caught it. I learned a lot. I learned a lot. Hreat doctors, great hospitals, and now I recovered. 99.9% of young people recover. 99% of people recover. We have to recover. We can't close up our nation. We have to open our schools," Trump said.
While Biden said people are learning to die with it.
"You folks home will have an empty chair at the kitchen table this morning. That man or wife going to bed tonight, reaching over to try to touch their, out of habit, where their wife or husband was — is gone. Learning to live with it? Come on. We're dying with it," Biden said.
Another topic: health care.
The two have very different views on how to fix what's wrong with the nation's health care system.
Trump has long said he would unveil a plan to replace that would continue to protect those with pre-existing conditions. However, he has yet to do so.
"What I would like to do is a much better healthcare — much better — that will always protect people with pre-existing. So I'd like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand new, beautiful health care. The Democrats will do it, because there'll be tremendous pressure on them," Trump said.
Biden wants to broaden coverage and increase affordability by building on the Affordable Care Act.
"What i'm gonna' do is pass Obamacare with a public option. It'll become Bidencare. Public option is an option that says that if you in fact do not have the wherewithal to be, if you qualify for Medicaid and you do not have the wherewithal in your state to get Medicaid, you're automatically enrolled, providing competition for insurance companies. That's what's gonna' happen," Biden said.
The candidates also discussed race in America.
Both were given a chance to talk directly to parents who fear for their children. Here's their answers.
"A black parent, no matter how wealthy or how poor they are, has to teach their child, when you're walking down the street, don't have a hoodie on when you go across the street, making sure you in fact if you get pulled over, yes, sir, no, sir, hands on top of the wheel, because you are in fact the victim whether you're a … person making $300,000 a year person or someone who's on food stamps," Biden said. “The fact of the matter is there is institutional racism in America,” Biden said.
"Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump. And if you look, with the exception of Abraham Lincoln … nobody has done what I’ve done," Trump said.
We're just 12 days away from Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.