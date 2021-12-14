PADUCAH (CNN) — Jim Douglas worked at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory for more than two years.
He said the company treated him well and was prepared for Friday night's storms. Another factory employee told Local 6 two to three supervisors told employees they couldn't leave, and if they left, they wouldn't have a job in the morning. A NBC News report shared similar claims Monday.
From his hospital bed in Paducah, Douglas relived what it was like inside when the tornado struck.
"I was definitely being crushed," Douglas said, "There were people trying to escape from there, and what they were doing is walking over at least me, and when they were doing that, it was pushing my chest flat, so it was really difficult to breathe."
Douglas estimates 15 feet of debris lay between him and the rescuers using heavy machinery to get to him.
"I think the guy said 'I see him right below this glass,' there was a door with glass in it," Douglas recalled. "They said 'James, close your eyes.' So I closed my eyes, and they broke the glass. And the guy who was at my feet, he kind of grabbed the back of my shorts, and a couple of guys grabbed my arm and just yanked me up."
Douglas said nothing will get in his way for what he knows is a long road toward healing.