MAYFIELD, KY- A woman who survived over five hours trapped under debris of the candle factory got one last Christmas present Sunday: A car.
We were there as Sharon Sutherland a school teacher from Anderson County handed over the keys to Rebecca Marsala.
Sutherland says God put it on her heart to find a storm victim in Mayfield who could really a vehicle.
“I had decided to sell it, I had gotten the book value and everything and then this happened with the storm,” said Sutherland. “I woke up literally at 3 o'clock in the morning one day with his idea ‘you need to take that car to Mayfield.’ So I told my husband, I said ‘You are going to think I'm crazy.’ and he said ‘I'm pretty sure you are crazy but I think it's a great idea.’”
She got in touch with local sheriff's departments to find the perfect person. That led her to Marsala.
Marsala's car was parked in the lot at the candle factory and was destroyed.
“It means everything to me today,” said Marsala. “I will be able to be independent again. I will be able to go back to work hopefully soon, get my grandkids.”
Since the storm she's been relying on rides from her mother to get herself her children and grandchildren around. She told us she's overwhelmed with gratitude.
“I just want to tell her to know how grateful and honored I am,” said Marsala. “To just know that she feels the need to not only help someone but that they chose me out of all the people right now that are in need, I just feel so blessed.”
“I'm really trying hard not to cry,” said Sutherland. “The car is going to the right person.”
The vehicle is a used Dodge Stratus.