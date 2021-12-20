BOWLING GREEN (WNKY) — Monday night, the community of Bowling Green gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost in the Dec. 10 tornado.
Just hours after storms in the Local 6 area, a different round of storms hit Warren County, killing 15 people.
People went to the Bowling Green Ballpark on Monday to celebrate the lives of those people. A moment of silence was held, along with the singing of "Amazing Grace."
The judge executive in Warren County said more than 500 homes were destroyed, along with more than 100 businesses.
Among those killed was a family of seven.
Another family lost four people in the storm.