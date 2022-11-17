If you're a pet owner, you already know your cats and canines communicate with you.
Body language, short commands, and vocal cues go a long way in fostering understanding with your pet, but what if you could actually talk to them?
Thanks to the invention of augmentative and alternative communication devices - like sound buttons- some pets are learning how to express themselves.
One dog — a blue heeler and catahoula mix named Stella — has learned 50 words using these buttons, which her speech-pathologist mom, Christina, invented.
One step farther than merely learning the words — Stella can actually combine them to create phrases.
Stella is a social media sensation, and her mom has actually written a book about her journey. Click here to learn more about Stella and her mom.
One of the largest studies of its kind is underway to prove dogs can communicate, involving six thousand animals in 47 countries.
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano explained why they were conducting the study, saying: “What we are trying to do is trying to understand to what degree they can communicate more complex thoughts. The first time I saw them putting together three, four buttons to sound like a sentence, I was pretty impressed and shocked.”
Rossan said border collies, poodles and terriers seem to learn this style of communication quickly, with some learning dozens or hundreds of words.
Cats are also included in the study, but Rossano reported cats were much harder to train.
People all over the world are trying to better understand how to communicate with animals.
New research out of the University of Arizona has suggested that some puppies could even be born with social skills rather than learning them from humans, prompting scientists to try and better understand biology's role in dog to human communication.
Co-author of the study, Evan Maclean, said they've learned there's definitely a strong genetic component to communication.
Researchers are also attempting to use Artificial Intelligence to analyze the calls of rodents, lemurs, whales, chickens, pigs, bats, cats, and more - hoping to develop a kind of 'Google Translate' for animals.
This aspirational project has reportedly been in the works for the last decade!