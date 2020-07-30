MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An Eagle Scout project about four years in the making is now complete.
The Flynn Landing Canoe and Kayak Launch Site was dedicated Thursday to a three-generation Eagle Scout family.
"You come here, throw a lure in and fish, grill, just enjoy nature, bird watch, look at trees, it's for everyone to utilize," Kevin Murphy says.
The site is one of seven access points along Clark's River in McCracken County. This one is at the Reidland baseball field on Said Road.
Eagle Scout Brycen Flynn says everyone is welcome to use it.
"We really just want this to be utilized as an opportunity to get into nature. A lot of time, people aren't able to get out. Right now in particular it's hard for people to get out and experience things like that. this can be a great avenue for people to get out of there and experience some of that natural stuff," Flynn says.
Flynn said he and other scouts have put in more than 450 hours into the site. They also received $10,000 in donations for materials.