SCOTT COUNTY, MO — A man accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy who was dancing in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, last week has turned himself in to law enforcement.
Cedric Moore turned himself in at the Scott County Sheriff's Office in Benton, Missouri, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says. Moore faces charges of second-degree felony assault and first-degree child endangerment. Police say he sneaked up behind the boy — who was performing with his dance instructor and a fellow dance student on a Main Street sidewalk Friday night — struck him on the back of the head, and fled to a vehicle that sped away. The incident was recorded in a Facebook Live video.
In a statement released after Moore's arrest Wednesday, Cape Police Sgt, Joey Hann writes: "The Cape Girardeau Police Department hopes that this arrest offers a sense of peace and security to the young victim and his family. Our department would also like to thank the large volume of information we received from the public on Cedric Moore. Your concern for decency and your tips on his whereabouts left this violent suspect with nowhere else to hide and helped to lead to his peaceful surrender."
Police say Moore's bond has been set at $50,000, cash only.