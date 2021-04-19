CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, KY — The Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man accused of setting fire to a local church Sunday night.
The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Christopher Scott Pritchard is being held in the without bond on four felony charges in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center. He's accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau Sunday night.
Pritchard is charged with first-degree property damage, enhanced as a hate crime. He's also charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and stealing.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the fire is ongoing.