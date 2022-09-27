CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau is now one of 30 cities across the country offering 9-1-1 callers a new way to communicate with operators — live video and photo sharing.
According to an announcement from the city, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has rolled out a new system called Prepared Live.
Now, when someone calls 9-1-1 to report an emergency, a special link will be sent to their mobile phone. If the person clicks the link, they can begin sharing information with the operator.
The person's phone will send both a live video and GPS location to the 911 center, allowing the operator to pinpoint their exact location and give first responders accurate information.
When the call ends, the 9-1-1 center will lose access to the callers phone.