CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau City Council voted 7-0 Monday to recommend making Contour Aviation the next service provider for the airport.
The vote comes after SkyWest announced earlier this year it would be leaving the Cape Girardeau Airport, among others.
The Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board recommended Contour Aviation to the city council.
Contour will offer a 30-seat jet offering two flights a day to Nashville.
After Monday night's vote, the recommendation heads to the Department of Transportation, which gets the final say on the recommendation.