CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin has appointed a new assistance city manager and community development manager after a nationwide search, the city announced Thursday.
Haskin appointed Trevor Pulley of Cape Girardeau to the position, in which he will oversee the city's planning, inspections and engineering divisions under community development, as well as the public works department.
“Trevor brings skill, experience, and a heart for public service that will serve Cape Girardeau well,” Haskin said in a statement included in Thursday's announcement.
The city says Pulley has worked in general construction for more than 35 years, with residential and commercial experience. He holds a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University and multiple certifications regarding computers, mobile forensics and management, the city says. He also has experience in law enforcement, including a decade with the city's police department. The city says his previous experience includes service as the police chief in Dexter, Missouri. He was appointed Dexter city administrator in 2021. The city of Cape Girardeau says Pulley built Dexter's emergency operations center/training facility and its animal shelter. While working as Dexter’s city administrator, he also took on inspections after the building inspector retired.
Pulley will return to his hometown of Cape Girardeau, and his first day as assistant city manager is set for Dec. 5, the city says.