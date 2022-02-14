The Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office have officially welcomed the newest member to their force, a K-9 deputy named Zeno.
Zeno was introduced Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, the sheriff's office has relied on K-9 units from other law enforcement agencies in the past. However, after doing research, the sheriff's office decided to add a K-9 of their.
"Having a K-9 unit and partnering with other law enforcement agencies to respond will broaden our community resources," the sheriff's office added.
