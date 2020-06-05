CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says the people who went to a boat party at the Lake of the Ozarks from May 29 through May 31 might have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health center is asking you to call them at 573-335-7849 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures.
The health center says they strongly encourage participate to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine until test results come back.
Call your health care provider ro Cross Trails Medical Center at 573-339-1196 for testing.