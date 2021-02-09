CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — Because of a winter weather advisory in the region, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says it's rescheduling a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic that was set for Wednesday.
The clinic was set for Wednesday so people who'd received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the public health center at least 28 days previous could get their booster dose.
The public health center says the clinic was by appointment only, and personnel have contacted those who had appointments to let them know about the change.
For more information about the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and its COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts, visit cgcohealthdept.com.
