CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The coronavirus pandemic has made changes to almost every event this year, including Halloween.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating and going to parties can increase your chances of catching and spreading COVID-19. However, the health center recently released these guidelines to keep you and your family safe and let you have fun this spooky season.
The health center says you should consider doing the following to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during the coming holidays:
- Instead of going out, watch scary movies online with friends, host a socially distancing costume parade, or create a Halloween candy hunt.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. • Stay home if you are sick.
- Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19.
The health center says if you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus and have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advise.
Click here to check out 'One for All Missouri' do's and don'ts for Halloween.
Click here to see the CDC safety tips if you are planning to host a party.