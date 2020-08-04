CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — Voters in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, voted to elect Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to a full term of office Tuesday.
The incumbent became sheriff in 2018 after the previous sheriff, John Jordan, left office.
Tuesday, Dickerson faced off against challenger Drew Juden in the Republican primary. With 100% of precincts reporting, Dickerson took home 10,457 votes over Juden's 4,191.
Dickerson faces no opposition in November.
