CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The remains of a 21-year-old woman reported missing in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, in May were found over the weekend, and a woman has been charged with evidence tampering in connection to the investigation.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says Jessi Wilfong's mother reported the 21 year old missing on May 25. The sheriff's office says the investigation into Wilfong's disappearance led deputies to obtain and carry out a search warrant at a home in the county on June 15. Based on evidence from that search and other information investigators uncovered, the sheriff's office says authorities began to suspect that Wilfong had met with foul play.
The sheriff's office says information deputies received led them on Saturday to a location near the home they'd previously searched. Investigators found an area of ground inside a barn that looked like someone had recently been digging there. The area was excavated, and investigators uncovered Wilfong's remains.
An autopsy of the woman's body was performed on Monday, and the sheriff's office says the findings indicated her death was a homicide.
The sheriff's office says the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys' Office filed charges Wednesday against a woman named Teresa L. Baumgartner in connection to Wilfong's death. Baumgartner is charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation.
The sheriff's office says its investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed against one or more suspects in the case.
A May 25 news release about Wilfong's disappearance says the last place she was seen before she was reported missing was a family member's home in Millersville. She left the relative's home sometime late the night of May 19, and had not been seen since.