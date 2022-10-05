CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says all customers should have water service Wednesday after crews on Tuesday repaired a major water main break. But, a boil advisory remains in place, and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is in need of volunteers to help distribute water Wednesday afternoon.
The city says while water service has returned, water pressure may be lower than usual in some areas. The city asks anyone who still is without water service to call the Cape Girardeau Water Department to report the issue.
Those who would like to help the Cape Girardeau Fire Department with water distribution can call the department's CERT coordinator. The city says the fire department will be distributing free bottled water at two drive-thru locations Wednesday, just as it did on Tuesday. Distribution will be going on from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre at 1625 N Kingshighway St. and from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center at at 835 South West End Blvd.
There's a limit of one case of water per car. Bottled water will be distributed while supplies last.
Meanwhile, Southeast Missouri State University says its campuses will reopen on Thursday, and classes will be held at the usual times. The university canceled classes Tuesday because of the water shortage caused by Monday's water main break. While classes won't resume until Thursday, the Student Recreation Center is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, and the Student Aquatic Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The university says water fountains and water bottle fillers won't be available until the boil advisory is lifted.
The university says students who went home because of the water shortage can return to campus at any time Wednesday to prepare for classes on Thursday. SEMO says Southeast is providing bottled water in residence halls.
A news release from the university reads: "Water will be available beginning Thursday, October 6, for the remainder of the campus community at the Show Me Center between 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and between noon – 1 p.m. Use Rec Center Drive between the Student Recreation Center and the parking garage for drive thru distribution on the north side of the Show Me Center near the loading dock. Limit two bottles per person while supplies last."
Additionally, the university says SEMO dining services will return to normal operating hours on Thursday, but the on-campus Starbucks will remain closed for now.
To contact the Cape Girardeau Water Department, call 573-339-6357. To contact the Cape Girardeau Fire Department's CERT Coordinator, call 573-339-6799.
For updates on schedules and water usage at Southeast Missouri State University, visit the university's Facebook page.