CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says over 46 percent of car seats are improperly installed.
That's why they're hosting a free car seat check event on Friday, Jan. 27 at Cape Girardeau Fire Station #3.
According to a Tuesday Facebook post, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A new class of Child Passenger Safety Technicians is graduating, the department explains, and will be available to answer any questions.
According to their website, the The National Child Passenger Safety group certifies people as child passenger safety technicians and instructors.
Those who are certified go on to perform child safety checks in their communities, offering parents hands-on assistance "for proper use of child restraint systems and safety belts."
NCPS says many of their technicians and instructors are trained health and safety instructors, while others and parents and volunteers.