CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Cape Girardeau Police Department says they received a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Sheridan on Monday around 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they say they found the victim, a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau resident. Officers say he was taken to a local hospital then was pronounced deceased.
Deputies say the victim has been identified as Anthony Miller. They also say Miller's family has been properly notified of his death before his name was released to the public.
The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad are requesting the public's help in identifying the three suspects, pictured above.
Officers say these images are from a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide.
The investigation is active and anyone with information about this crime should contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. You can also report a tip by texting "CAPEPD" to 847411 or call anonymously at 573-339-6313.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CGPD at 573-335-6621 or 573-339-6313(anonymously) pic.twitter.com/yHhYYGSI2L— Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) July 21, 2020