CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city government of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, issued an apology Thursday regarding comments that were made about Black Lives Matter at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
In video from Wednesday night's meeting, someone can be heard calling Black Lives Matter a Marxist organization.
In a statement shared via its official Facebook page, the city government says: "The remarks do not represent the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government, its Planning & Zoning Commission, the Cape Vision 2040 land use plan or our ONECAPE values."
The statement says all Cape Girardeau boards and commissions will discuss diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-bias training at it's upcoming council retreat "to ensure those who volunteer their time on advisory boards do so in a manner that reflects the ONECAPE values of the City of Cape Girardeau. "
The statement reads:
"We are incredibly sorry for anyone hurt or offended by a personal conversation among a few appointed individuals at last night’s Planning & Zoning Commission (meeting below). The personal conversation took place before the meeting commenced. The remarks do not represent the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government, its Planning & Zoning Commission, the Cape Vision 2040 land use plan or our ONECAPE values. The City Council and management staff will be discussing diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-bias training for all boards and commissions at an upcoming Council retreat to ensure those who volunteer their time on advisory boards do so in a manner that reflects the ONECAPE values of the City of Cape Girardeau. We value:
• Optimize Opportunity
• Nurture Equity & Inclusion
• Engage & Empower Everyone
• Collaborate, Cooperate, & Communicate
• Actively Help Others Succeed
• Pride & Professionalism
• Employee & Citizen Safety"