CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day.
According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
The mission of the charity is to provide protective vests and other assistance to the dogs of law enforcement and other agencies throughout the United States, the release explains.
The armor is made in the United States, custom fitted to each animal and National Institute of Justice certified.
The organization has reportedly provided nearly 5,000 vests to K-9s in all 50 states, collectively worth about $6.9 million — something they attribute to private and corporate donations.
Dogs who are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies or those with expired vests are eligible to participate in the program, the release explains.
Vested Interest says they accept tax-deductible donations of any amount, while a donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest reportedly weighs between 4 and 5 pounds and has an estimated value of $1,744 – $2,283.
Those who sponsor a vest can choose a short message to be embroidered on it. Yuki's vest, sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City, is embroidered with the phrase, "This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale."
