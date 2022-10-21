CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau Police Department K-9, Yuki, will soon be able to work with some heavy-duty paw-tection.
According to a social media post from the Gape Girardeau PD, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating a custom-fitted bullet and stab proof vest to Yuki — something that has the potential to save his life in an emergency situation.
The non-profit provides similar vests to K-9s across the United States, according their website. In fact, they have reportedly provided over 4,789 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million, thanks to private and corporate donations.
Each vest is custom-fitted, made in the USA, and National Institute of Justice certified. A donation of $960 - $985 will sponsor one vest for a K-9 in need and donors can choose from a list of pre-approved sentiments to be embroidered on the vest. Yuki’s vest is sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City, OK and will accordingly be embroidered with the sentiment: “This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale." Yuki is expected to receive his new vest in 8 to 10 weeks.
U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies are eligible to participate, as well as K9s with expired vests.
According to Vested Interest, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. The Officer Down Memorial Page keeps track of K-9s killed in the line of duty and according to their data, there are usually between 20 and 30 killed each year.
The program provides several other kinds of assistance to K-9s, including: first aid kits, healthcare premiums, and Narcan kits.