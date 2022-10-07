CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted.
"City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
The 14-inch water main deep underground ruptured Monday, causing a temporary shutdown of the city's water plant. The water main was repaired Tuesday, but a boil advisory remained in place through the week while service was restored and water samples were tested to ensure safety.
In its announcement lifting the advisory, the city says the clean water sample results it received Friday afternoon were the final condition required to end the advisory. “Over the span of two days, a total of 40 samples were collected from representative locations across the city. The process was overseen by Missouri Department of Natural Resources representatives who collected an additional 12 samples for a total of 52 tests—all of which indicate that Cape Girardeau’s water is safe for consumption," the city says.
The city says Cape Girardeau water customers do not need to flush their pipes or appliances because contamination was not detected in the samples. However, if people wish to flush the pipes in their homes anyway as a precaution, running the water for a few minutes would be adequate.
While the city says the water is safe and no contamination was found, leaders ask anyone who notices discoloration or sediment in their water to call the water department at 573-339-6357 ext. 3 to receive instructions on flushing pipes and appliances and replacing filters.