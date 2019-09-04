CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- A Cape Girardeau man was charged with making terroristic threats after he allegedly set off a stink bomb at a Cape Girardeau business.
Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department and Fire Department were called to a shopping plaza in the 600 block of south Silver Springs Road on report of a disgruntled customer releasing an unknown vial of liquid inside the lobby of a business.
The liquid created a noxious odor and the building was evacuated.
The odor turned out to be from a stink bomb and no one was injured.
Police later identified 35-year-old Deandre Dunn of Cape Girardeau as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats in the 2nd degree.
Dunn is currently being held on a $5,000 cash only bond.