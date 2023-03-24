CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a felony charge after a shots fired report on Thursday.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street around 11 p.m.
Officers identified their suspect as Antwan Petty from Cape Girardeau. Through investigation, police say they determined Petty fired a weapon in the area. Officers also recovered the firearm that was reportedly used.
Petty is held on a $25,000 cash bond for felony unlawful use of a weapon.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department encourages citizens to report any type of crime they see in their neighborhood.
- Business Line: 573-335-6621
- Anonymous Tip Line: 573-339-6313
- Text "CAPEPD" to 847411