CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau man was arrested on May 20 in connection to a string of commercial burglaries in which officers say thousands of dollars of merchandise were stolen.
According to a Tuesday release from the City of Cape Girardeau, officers responded to reports of multiple burglaries in the early morning hours of May 20.
They say they collected evidence from the scene of each theft and began tracking down leads. Their investigation led them to identify 34-year-old Jihad Ramadan as a possible suspect.
According to the release, officers located Ramadan at a local motel and recovered several items reportedly stolen from the businesses.
Officers say Ramadan was charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree, which are Class D felonies. He was also charged with three counts of property damage.
He is reportedly being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.