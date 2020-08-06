SIKESTON, MO — The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri says a Cape Girardeau man has pled guilty to robbery and possession of a firearm charges from 2017 and 2019.
USAMOE says 21-year-old De'Drevion Savage, of Cape Girardeau, appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. and pled guilty, admitting to committing robbery with a firearm three times at two different Southeast Missouri businesses.
USAMOE says Savage admitted to robbing an employee of the Sonic Restaurant in Sikeston on Nov. 12, 2017, along with another unknown male. In that robbery, Savage admitted to hitting the female manager, knocking her to the ground, before he took the night deposit money for the business from her.
Sikeston officers say they found Savage later that evening, with some of the money from that robbery.
Additionally, Savage admitted to robbing an employee of the Family Dollar Store in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 21, 2019. In this incident, Savaged pointed a small handgun at the store clerk to force her to give him the money from the store.
USAMOE says Savage also pled guilty to robbing the same Family Dollar Store again on Oct. 27, 2019. He also used a handgun in that robbery.
The USAMOE says Savage pled guilty to charges of interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
The robbery charges each carry a maximum term sentence of 20 years. The firearms charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years to a maximum of life in prison. The USAMOE also says the sentences for the firearms charges must run consecutively to each other and the robbery sentences.