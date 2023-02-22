CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department say they have located a missing juvenile and a kidnapping suspect has been charged in relation to his disappearance.
According to a Wednesday release from the CGPD, Nicolas Hernandez is facing charges of second degree kidnapping and violation of a child order of protection.
Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Hernandez had two outstanding bench warrants from Cape Girardeau County for second degree statutory sodomy and second degree statutory rape, the release says.
Officers say they were notified about the missing youth on the morning of February 17 and immediately began investigating.
They say they determined the juvenile possibly left with Hernandez — who they were already familiar with after attempting to locate him earlier that morning for an outstanding arrest warrant.
When officers were unable to locate Hernandez at work and couldn't find one of his two vehicles, they pinged the missing victim's cell phone, the release explains, which showed he was traveling in a southwest direction near Forrest City, Arkansas.
Officers say they got in touch with the FBI and Arkansas State Police, providing them with updated location information and a description of the vehicle they believed Hernandez was driving.
Hernandez and the victim were located near Malvern, Arkansas at about 2:30 p.m., officers say, and Hernandez was taken into custody.
He was reportedly issued a No Bond warrant and is awaiting extradition back to Cape Girardeau.