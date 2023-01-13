CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — If you have any information on a shots fired incident around noon Friday in Cape Girardeau, police ask you to contact the department.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a shots fired report on the 600 block of North Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
At this time, officers say no injuries and no property damage have been reported.
Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV leaving the area quickly near the same time as the incident.
If you have any information in reference to this incident, call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.