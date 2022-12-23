CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — About 1,300 Cape Girardeau residents are without power Friday morning due to a transformer fire and a downed powerline, city officials say.
According to an early morning release from the city, fire units were called to extinguish a fire at the Ameren UE substation at the Independence Street and North Silver Springs Road intersection around 1:30 a.m.
In the same timeframe, a powerline near Mt. Auburn Road was reported down, officials say.
According to the release, the fire was contained around 3 a.m. and crews immediately began repairs.
The city says at the earliest, repairs could be completed by 8:30. However, poor weather conditions and extensive damage could delay the repairs.
City officials are asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
Due to the freezing temperatures, the city is opening a warming center at Osage Center until power is restored. Osage Center is located at 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.