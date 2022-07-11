CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau organization helped a single mom get a brand new car as part of their "Matching Car Fund" program.
According to a Facebook post from the page, Brittany graduated from their work-life program in October 2021. They say she's been "rocking it" ever since then, working a full-time job as a single-mom.
According to One City, their Matching Car Fund program is a resources provided to hard working graduates who demonstrate they're working and are financially responsible.
On their website, One City describes themselves as a faith-based organization devoted to uniting their community through resources, relationships, and community development.
They say through their faith, they are called to break down barriers. All are welcome and valued at their community center, it's meant to be a place of unity and and collaboration.
One city offers several programs for the community, including the "Work Life" program, which Brittany graduated from in 2021. According to One Life's website, Work Life is a 10-week, Biblically-based job preparedness program geared toward unemployed or underemployed people.
According to One City, they teach more than the standard job skills, like writing a resume or succeeding in an interview. They want to go deeper, to empower people, and to help them "find dignity and purpose through meaningful work".
In addition to the Work Life program, they offer many artistic opportunities for children in the community, including free and reduced art and dance classes and art shows.
To find out more about One City and how to volunteer or donate, visit their website here.