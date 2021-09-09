CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO– On Wednesday evening, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a reported motorcycle accident on the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
The operator of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old from Jackson, Miss., was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police found the motorcycle was traveling south on Kingshighway when it collided with a pickup truck that was turning north onto Kingshighway from Gerhardt street.
The man driving the pickup truck, a 65-year-old from Cape Girardeau, was uninjured, according to Cape Girardeau Police.