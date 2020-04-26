UPDATE (4:14 p.m.) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the situation is contained.
The police department says on their Facebook page that a man said he had shot his wife and would shoot others in his apartment complex.
Police say they searched the apartment and the area and were unable to locate the caller and the victim. The police say the call was a hoax.
Police say they will continue to investigate the source of the call.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department says there is a large police presence in the 2700-block of Lynwood Hills from a active incident.
The police department says if you live in this area, stay inside until the situation is secured.
The police department says they will post an update as more information is available.