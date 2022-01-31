CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested an alleged ATM thief after officers observed suspects using a stolen truck to rip an ATM from a bank parking lot.
On Saturday at 2:35 a.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were patrolling the area of Independence and south Broadview when an alarm was activated at a local bank.
When officers arrived they observed the robbery in progress and attempted to detain the suspects. The suspects then fled from the scene in the stolen truck.
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the suspects refused to stop for the police. After a minutes long chase through Cape Girardeau, the suspects struck a curb and lost a wheel. The suspects then got out and fled one foot.
Officers were able to detain one of the suspects without injury, and recovered the stolen vehicle.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Harvey Halloway of St. Louis. Halloway was charged with felony stealing, felony property damage, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering and possession of a controlled substance.
Halloway is being held in Cape Girardeau County jail on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.