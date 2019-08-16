CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for help finding a fugitive.
36-year-old Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs is wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony.
The police department says Twiggs is a registered sex offender who fled from officers when they recently attempted to arrest him.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department as soon as possible. You can contact them at 573-335-6621.